Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Geberit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Geberit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Price Performance

Geberit stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Geberit Increases Dividend

About Geberit

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.8352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Geberit’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

