GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.12. GDS shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 175,350 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GDS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

