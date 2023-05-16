GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.12. GDS shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 175,350 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.
GDS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.