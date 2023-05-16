GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDIFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $34.11 on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

