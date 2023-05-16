GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.

GCC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCWOF remained flat at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. GCC has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get GCC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded GCC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.