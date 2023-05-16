Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Humana by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.53. 292,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

