Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,532,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.88. 23,009,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,950,406. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $734.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $297.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.