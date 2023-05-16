Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. 114,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.