Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 170,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,293,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,930,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

