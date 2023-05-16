G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of GIII opened at $16.66 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

