Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $43.15

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.15, but opened at $39.54. Futu shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 3,212,659 shares trading hands.

Futu Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89.

Get Futu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Futu by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 417,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 115.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Futu by 164.9% during the first quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.