Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $61.93 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $61.93 million and $167,327.37 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
