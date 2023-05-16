Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 182,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

