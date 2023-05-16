FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 2,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

