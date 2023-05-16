FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,935,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.