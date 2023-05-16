FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,935,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:FSK opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.40.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.