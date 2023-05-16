FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £283.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.17).

FRP Advisory Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

About FRP Advisory Group

In other news, insider David Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($147,814.10). In related news, insider David Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($147,814.10). Also, insider Gavin Jones purchased 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($93,948.52). Corporate insiders own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

