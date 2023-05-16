Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.79 and last traded at $65.31. 206,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 800,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 22.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 406,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Freshpet by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 814.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,731,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,597,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.