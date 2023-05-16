Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.71

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7086 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.