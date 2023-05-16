Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Head to Head Analysis

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forward Air and Freightos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.93 billion 1.28 $193.19 million $6.94 13.77 Freightos $19.09 million 1.40 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forward Air and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 2 1 2.80 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forward Air presently has a consensus price target of $118.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 397.63%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Forward Air.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 9.66% 27.50% 15.64% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Summary

Forward Air beats Freightos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

