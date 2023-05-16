Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 19,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,150. The company has a market capitalization of $489.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

