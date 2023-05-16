Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 291,924 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

