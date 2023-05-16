Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.