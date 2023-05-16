Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Flex worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.