flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

