Flare Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $416.89 million and $46.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,788,961,295 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,762,120,928.965015 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0282825 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $13,177,863.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

