Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading

