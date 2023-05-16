Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NYSE FVRR opened at $28.60 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

