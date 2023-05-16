Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

FISV stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.