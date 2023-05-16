Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summitry LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $62,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.95. 640,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.