First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $13.03.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

