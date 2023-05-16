First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 88.8% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About First Seacoast Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.