First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Argus lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 34.5 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,609,000 after purchasing an additional 862,373 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

