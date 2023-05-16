First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FPAFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,461. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

