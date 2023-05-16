First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of FPAFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,461. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.
About First Pacific
