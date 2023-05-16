First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,479,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFMGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 666,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

