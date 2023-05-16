First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,479,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Mining Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FFMGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 666,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
About First Mining Gold
