First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

AG stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

