First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1,206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

