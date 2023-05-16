FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $397,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 132,968 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 200,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

