FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

