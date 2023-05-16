FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,893,000 after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $388.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.