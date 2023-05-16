Financial Review: Spine Injury Solutions (SPIN) & Its Competitors

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) is one of 86 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spine Injury Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 -$810,000.00 -0.34 Spine Injury Solutions Competitors $1,074.97 billion $227.15 million -19.35

Spine Injury Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions Competitors 666 3666 3373 68 2.37

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Spine Injury Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spine Injury Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -145.94% -109.56% Spine Injury Solutions Competitors -23.27% 4.89% 0.84%

Summary

Spine Injury Solutions peers beat Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

