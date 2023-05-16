Financial Review: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Near Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 9.81% 17.41% 4.88% Near Intelligence N/A -44.66% -11.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Near Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $8.91 billion 0.46 $291.47 million $0.88 14.22 Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.17 $5.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Near Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Near Intelligence.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and Near Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 4 6 0 2.45 Near Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $12.77, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Near Intelligence.

Risk and Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Near Intelligence on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

About Near Intelligence

(Get Rating)

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.