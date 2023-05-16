Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $112.40 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00016359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 424,780,643 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

