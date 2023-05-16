Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 19th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.23.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.099844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSZ. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

