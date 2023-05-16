Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

