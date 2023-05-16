Fei USD Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $760,793.77 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,987.15 or 1.00099621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97185331 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $802,331.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

