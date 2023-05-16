FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities cut FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 627.98 ($7.87) on Tuesday. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573 ($7.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 727.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of £685.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,956.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FDM Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.67) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($619.02). Insiders own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.