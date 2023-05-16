Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 46.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

UPST traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

