Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 7.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NXST traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. The stock had a trading volume of 68,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

