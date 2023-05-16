Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 4.0% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 154,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 416,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

