Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

