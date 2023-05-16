Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 3.1 %

EVOK stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 327.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Evoke Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.